Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 58 Draw Declared; Know Prize Money Details

The Kerala lottery sambad for Fifty Fifty FF 58 is being held on Wednesday, 19 July 2023.
The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 58 sambad has been officially declared on Wednesday, 19 July 2023. Participants who bought the tickets for the draw on Wednesday must keep a close eye on the official website – keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially made the live result announcement at 3 pm on the website. One must check the details available online to know more about the lottery sambad draws and stay updated.
For those who are new, the Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 58 sambad will be released in a PDF form on Wednesday, 19 July, after the live result announcements. The lottery sambad PDF link will be activated on the website – keralalotteries.com – after 4 pm. One must check the lottery ticket numbers properly after downloading the PDF.
The Fifty Fifty FF draw results are announced every Wednesday. If you take part in the draw, you have to stay alert on the result date and download the PDF on time. All the announcements by the lottery department will be available on the website.
The Kerala lottery sambad Fifty Fifty FF 58 prize money details for Wednesday, 19 July 2023, are stated below:
First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Let's take a look at the easy steps all participants should follow to download the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 58 PDF on Wednesday, 19 July 2023, online:
Go to the official site of the department – keralalotteries.com to find the result link.
Click on the Fifty Fifty FF 58 lottery sambad result link on the home page.
The PDF file will open on your device when you tap on the link.
Check the lottery ticket numbers stated on the sambad result for Wednesday carefully.
Download the Fifty Fifty lottery result PDF from the website.
