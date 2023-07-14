ADVERTISEMENT
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 337 Draw Declared; Know the First Prize

Kerala Lottery Today: Check keralalotteries.com for the Nirmal NR 337 result link on 14 July 2023.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 337 Draw Declared; Know the First Prize
The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 337 draw on Friday, 14 July 2023, is released after 3 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com. Participants who have bought the tickets and are interested to know the winning numbers should check the latest announcements on the website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has made the live result announcement for those who want to know the winners. People who are not participating in the draw can also check the result.

The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 337 on Friday, 14 July, can also be downloaded after 4 pm from the official website of the department - keralalotteries.com. Participants can wait for the result PDF if they miss the live result announcement today. However, it is better to stay alert and keep track of the live result.

As per the schedule, the State Lottery Department of Kerala declares the Nirmal NR results every Friday. The department will inform about any changes in the result date via the website.

The lottery ticket prices are extremely low and lucky winners can win cash prizes. You must go through the details of the lottery sambad draws if you are new and want to participate in them.

Kerala Lottery Sambad: Nirmal NR 337 Prize for 14 July

The Kerala lottery sambad Nirmal NR 337 prize money list for today, Friday, 14 July 2023, is stated below for our readers:

  • First Prize: Rs 70,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

Participants of the lottery draw today also have a chance to win a consolation prize of Rs 8000. One must remember this and check the lottery ticket numbers.

Kerala Lottery Result, 14 July 2023: How to Download Nirmal NR 337 PDF

Here is the step-by-step process you must follow to download the Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 337 draw on Friday, 14 July 2023, online:

  • Go to the website of the State Lottery Department to find the result link.

  • Find the lottery results section and click on the active option that says Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 337 result on the homepage.

  • The lottery sambad result PDF file will display on your screen.

  • Go through the lottery ticket numbers and prize money on the result.

  • Download it from the site to your computer.

Published: 
