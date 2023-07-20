Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 479 Draw at 3 PM; Know the Details

The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 479 draw will be announced on Thursday, 20 July 2023, on the official website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will release the live result on the website - keralalotteries.com at 3 pm. People who have bought the tickets and are waiting to check the winning numbers should keep a close eye on the site to know the latest updates. The State Lottery Department conducts weekly draws every day.

The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 479 on Thursday, 20 July, can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. Participants who will miss the live result announcement are requested to take a look at the PDF. All the important details regarding the winners for today will be stated on the PDF and you can download it online.