Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 479 Draw at 3 PM; Know the Details

Kerala Lottery Today: Download Karunya Plus KN 479 PDF on 20 July 2023 from keralalotteries.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

The Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 479 prize money list for 20 July 2023 is stated here.

|

(Photo: iStock)

The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 479 draw will be announced on Thursday, 20 July 2023, on the official website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will release the live result on the website - keralalotteries.com at 3 pm. People who have bought the tickets and are waiting to check the winning numbers should keep a close eye on the site to know the latest updates. The State Lottery Department conducts weekly draws every day.

The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 479 on Thursday, 20 July, can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. Participants who will miss the live result announcement are requested to take a look at the PDF. All the important details regarding the winners for today will be stated on the PDF and you can download it online.

As per the schedule, the Karunya Plus KN lottery sambad results are announced every Thursday for interested participants. You have to stay alert on the result date to know the list of winners.

The lottery sambad results are released on the official website so that it is easier for candidates to download them. You do not have to enter any personal details to view the live result announcement. Make sure you know your lottery ticket number while checking the result.

Kerala Lottery Sambad: Karunya Plus KN 479 Prize List for 20 July 2023

The Kerala lottery sambad Karunya Plus KN 479 prize money details for today, Thursday, 20 July 2023, are stated below for the participants:

  • First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 479 Result, 20 July 2023: How to Download

Take a look at the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 479 result today, Thursday, 20 July 2023, here:

  • Go to the website - keralalotteries.com.

  • Click on the Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 479 sambad result link on the homepage.

  • The result PDF page will display on your screen and you can check the lottery ticket numbers mentioned on it.

  • Download the Karunya Plus KN 479 result PDF from the website.

  • Save a printout of the lottery sambad result on your device for future reference.

