Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 483 Draw Today Released; Check Prize List

Kerala Lottery Today, 17 August 2023: Go to the site - keralalotteries.com to download Karunya Plus KN 483 PDF.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Updated:

The Kerala lottery draw for Karunya Plus KN 483 is being conducted on 17 August 2023.

|

(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Kerala lottery draw for Karunya Plus KN 483 is being conducted on 17 August 2023.</p></div>

The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 483 draw is officially announced today, Thursday, 17 August 2023. Participants of the draw today are requested to check the official website - keralalotteries.com directly. As per the details announced by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, the result is declared at 3 pm on the above-mentioned website for everyone interested to know the winners. You must go through the live result announcement on time and stay informed.

The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 483 today, on Thursday, 17 August, will be available in a PDF file later on for those who want to download a copy. According to the official announcements, the PDF will be announced at 4 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com and anybody can download a soft copy. Everyone should check it.

The Karunya Plus KN lottery sambad draws are conducted every Thursday, as per schedule. Participants will be announced about any changes in the result day or date beforehand. To know the official announcements, you have to browse through the State Lottery Department website.

Participants must know all the rules decided by the department before buying the tickets. Winners have to submit their lottery tickets within a deadline to receive the prize and the ones who fail to do so, will lose the money.

Kerala Lottery Sambad, 17 August: Karunya Plus KN 483 Prize List

The Kerala lottery sambad Karunya Plus KN 483 prize money for today, Thursday, 17 August 2023, is mentioned below:

  • First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Result PDF: How to Download Karunya Plus KN 483 on 17 August 2023

Here are the easy steps you must follow to download the Kerala lottery result PDF for Karunya Plus KN 483 draw on Thursday, 17 August:

  • Visit the official site of the department - keralalotteries.com.

  • Tap on the active link that states Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 483 PDF on the homepage.

  • Once you tap on the PDF link, the result file will display on the screen.

  • Download a copy of the result from the device and save it on your computer.

  • You may also save a hard copy of the lottery result to take a better look at the winners.

Published: 17 Aug 2023,02:45 PM IST

