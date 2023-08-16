Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF 61 Result Declared; Know Prize List

The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 61 can be downloaded from the official website.
The Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 61 draw on Wednesday, 16 August, was announced at 3 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has activated the live result link at the scheduled time on the website - keralalotteries.com. People can take part in the draws by buying lottery tickets and then they have to remember the result date. It is important to note that the Fifty Fifty FF lottery results are declared every Wednesday.
The Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 61 on Wednesday, 16 August, will be available in a PDF file after 4 pm, for all those who miss the live result or want to download a copy. The first prize winners receive the highest amount of money from the department. Keep an eye on keralalotteries.com for all important updates.
Winners can claim their prize money from the State Lottery Department only. They have to follow the rules if they want the money. All winners should submit their lottery tickets and personal documents to the department within the next thirty days otherwise they will not receive the prize.
The Kerala lottery draw Fifty Fifty FF 61 prize list for Wednesday, 16 August 2023, is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
Participants must follow the below-mentioned steps to download the Kerala lottery sambad Fifty Fifty FF 61 result on Wednesday, 16 August 2023:
Visit the site - keralalotteries.com to view the lottery sambad result.
Browse through the result section and click on the link that says "Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 61" on the homepage.
The lottery sambad result PDF will open on your screen.
Check the lottery numbers and prize money on the result.
Tap on the download option and save the result on your device.
Go through the list of winners whenever you want.
