Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 378 For 15 August 2023: Prize Money List

Kerala lottery results for Sthree Sakthi SS are announced every Tuesday thus the Sthree Sakthi SS 378 for 15 August will also be available on the official website. The result PDF has other details as well which include the prize money, winner names, and other winning details that are uploaded by the Kerala State Lotteries Department at keralalotteries.com, after 4 PM.

The Kerala lottery results are announced every day at 3 PM while the results are made available in detail after 4 PM. The Sthree Sakthi SS draw is held every week on Tuesday.

All winners of the Sthree Sakthi SS 378 lottery draw can claim their winnings within 30 days of the results being declared. They can claim the lottery prize by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department officials. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.