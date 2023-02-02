Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 455 Today at 3 PM; Know First Prize Here

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will announce the Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 455 today, Thursday, 2 February 2023. Participants of the lottery draw today can check the live result of the draw after 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala declares the live results of the weekly lotteries in the afternoon. The result PDF is available for download later on for all participants who want to save a copy.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 455 on Thursday will be available in a PDF format after 4 pm. Participants of the lottery draw today are requested to stay alert and download the PDF on time. The lottery sambad draw results help people to know about the lucky winners and the prize amounts they can claim.