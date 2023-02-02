Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 455 Today at 3 PM; Know First Prize Here

The Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 455 draw prize money details are stated here.
The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will announce the Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 455 today, Thursday, 2 February 2023. Participants of the lottery draw today can check the live result of the draw after 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala declares the live results of the weekly lotteries in the afternoon. The result PDF is available for download later on for all participants who want to save a copy.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 455 on Thursday will be available in a PDF format after 4 pm. Participants of the lottery draw today are requested to stay alert and download the PDF on time. The lottery sambad draw results help people to know about the lucky winners and the prize amounts they can claim.
All interested people who are planning to buy Karunya Plus KN lottery tickets in future should note that the results are released every Thursday on the official website. They must stay alert on Thursday and go through the winning numbers carefully.
The prize money details for the Kerala lottery today Karunya Plus KN 455 draw on Thursday, 2 February, are stated below for interested participants:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Here are the documents you must submit to claim the Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 455 prize money for today, Thursday, 2 February 2023:
A claim application form with a self-attested copy of both sides of the lottery ticket.
Two passport-size photos of the winner that is attested by a Gazetted Officer/Notary.
A receipt of the prize money affixing a revenue stamp worth Rs 1.
A copy of the PAN Card of the winner that is self-attested.
Adhaar Card, Ration Card, DL, Passport, Voter ID Card, or any other attested ID Proof Documents.
