Kerala Lottery Today: Fifty Fifty FF 35 Live Result at 3 PM; First Prize Here

The Kerala lottery today for Fifty Fifty FF 35 draw result on Wednesday, 1 February 2023, will be declared at 3 pm on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Participants are requested to keep checking keralalotteries.com if they are excited to know the list of winning numbers for today. The ones who participate in the weekly lottery draw patiently wait for the results because lucky winners can claim massive prize amounts from the lottery department.

