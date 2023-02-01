Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Morning Result Out for 1 February 2023

The Nagaland State lottery Dear Torsa morning result is declared on Wednesday.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Nagaland State Lottery Department declares the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Torsa morning result in PDF every Wednesday. The Sambad has again released the result of the draw for 1 February 2023. Participants are requested to check the result on the website - nagalandlotteries.com.
The participants can check the result carefully and download a copy of the same so they can refer to it at their convenience. All the important details about the result are available on the website.
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Torsa morning result is declared on Wednesday at 1 pm. The Nagaland State Lottery Department releases the morning lottery sambad results at 1 pm every day on the website - nagalandlotteries.com.
The State Lottery Department conducts three draws throughout the day. The morning results are released at 1 pm and the other two draw results are declared at 6 pm and 8 pm respectively.
Lucky winners can claim prize money from the department after the results are out. Therefore, participants eagerly wait for the lottery results to release every day on the website.
Let's take a look at the complete list of the Nagaland State lottery Dear Torsa Wednesday morning draw prize money details for today, 1 February 2023:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
You must go through the lottery ticket numbers on the result PDF carefully after downloading it from the official website.
Visit the official website of Nagaland Lotter Sambad at nagalandlotteries.com.
Fill out the application form carefully and attach proper documents to prove you are one of the winners of the Wednesday draw.
Attach any of your Government recognized ID proof and Passport size photos along with the form.
Submit all these documents to the Nagaland State Lottery Department and claim the prize money.
You can click on the '1 PM' result link on the website and the result will be downloaded on your device.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)