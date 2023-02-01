Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Morning Result Out for 1 February 2023

The Nagaland State Lottery Department declares the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Torsa morning result in PDF every Wednesday. The Sambad has again released the result of the draw for 1 February 2023. Participants are requested to check the result on the website - nagalandlotteries.com.

The participants can check the result carefully and download a copy of the same so they can refer to it at their convenience. All the important details about the result are available on the website.

The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Torsa morning result is declared on Wednesday at 1 pm. The Nagaland State Lottery Department releases the morning lottery sambad results at 1 pm every day on the website - nagalandlotteries.com.