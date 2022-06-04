Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 552 Declared at 3 pm Today, Check Website

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 552 Result is released today
(Photo: www.keralalotteries.com)
The State Lotteries Department of Kerala has formally declared the Karunya KR 552 results today, on Saturday, 4 June 2022, for the participants who want to know the draw results. The Government of Kerala holds a lottery programme weekly called the Kerala State Lotteries. Participants can see the draw results on the official website of the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The results of the weekly lotteries are officially released at 3 pm daily on the website.
The official website of the Kerala State Lotteries Department is keralalotteries.com. It contains all the latest information on the lottery result and the draw names. Today, the department has released the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 552 Result on the website at 3 pm. The ones participating in the draw should check the numbers to see if they have won.
The winners have to submit their ticket numbers within thirty days of the declaration of the results. If the people miss the deadline, they will not receive the prize money.
They can know about the prize money and the weekly lotteries that are held by the State Lotteries Department.
Here are a few simple steps that the participants need to follow to check the Kerala Karunya KR 552 Lottery Result today, 4 June 2022:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the State Lotteries Department keralalotteries.com.
Step 2: Click on the Karunya KR 552 Lottery Result link on the homepage of the website.
Step 3: Once the result opens, check the numbers on the PDF to see if you have won.
Step 4: Download the Karunya KR 553 Lottery Result PDF from the website for your reference.
If you have won the lottery today, then go to the State Lotteries Department and know the entire process of how to claim the prize money.