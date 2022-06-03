Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR-279 Results Declared at 3 PM, Check Site

The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts weekly lotteries for the people who are interested to participate. It is to be noted that the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-279 draw has been held today, Friday, 3 June 2022 at 3 pm. The participants who are waiting to know the result of the draw should keep a close eye on the website as the result has been declared at 3 p.m. The State Lotteries Department of Kerala has updated the result on the site.

The people taking part in the draw are requested to visit the official website of the State Lotteries Department – keralalotteries.com. to view the result online. It is important to remember that the Kerala Lottery Result 2022 today is declared for Nirmal NR-279 so the ones participating should be alert throughout the day.