Shillong Teer Result for 14 October 2023: Check First & Second Round Results Now

Shillong Teer Result for Saturday, 14 October 2023 has been declared today on the official website, meghalayateer.com. People can download and check the results for both first and second rounds on the website. A detailed description about winners, hit numbers, and common numbers can be checked through the Shillong Teer Lottery Sambad results.

Shillong Teer is a lottery game of archery that is played legally in Meghalaya, India. This lottery is played daily from Monday to Saturday. To participate, interested persons must purchase Shillong Teer tickets at the designated counters. There are almost 5,000 ticket booking counters available across different districts of Meghalaya. The price of Shillong Teer Tickets vary from Rs 1 to 100.