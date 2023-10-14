Shillong Teer Result for 14 October 2023: Check First & Second Round Results Now

Shillong Teer Lottery Result for 14 October 2023: First & Second Round Results, Hit Numbers, Common Numbers.
Shillong Teer Result for Saturday, 14 October 2023 has been declared today on the official website, meghalayateer.com. People can download and check the results for both first and second rounds on the website. A detailed description about winners, hit numbers, and common numbers can be checked through the Shillong Teer Lottery Sambad results.
Shillong Teer is a lottery game of archery that is played legally in Meghalaya, India. This lottery is played daily from Monday to Saturday. To participate, interested persons must purchase Shillong Teer tickets at the designated counters. There are almost 5,000 ticket booking counters available across different districts of Meghalaya. The price of Shillong Teer Tickets vary from Rs 1 to 100.
People who are interested in Shillong Teer and want to participate must be aware of the rules. During the game, participants have to shoot arrows on a specific target. A total of 50 arrows will be shot in two rounds. In the first round, players can shoot a up to 30 arrows, whereas in the second round, they are allowed to shoot 20 arrows. Players who will hit the target a maximum number of times within a time frame of 2 minutes will emerge as winners. The final result of Shillong Teer is an aggregate of first and second-round results.
Follow below steps to check the Shillong Teer result today on Saturday, 14 October 2023.
Go to the official website, meghalayateer.com.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result' for 14 October 2023.
You will get the first and second round results along with other details.
