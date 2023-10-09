Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 738 on 9 October; First Prize is Rs 75 Lakh

The Kerala lottery result Win Win W 738 has officially been declared by the State Lottery Department of Kerala today on Monday, 9 October 2023 on the official website, keralalotteries.com.
The live result will be announced at 3 pm. Players can download the result PDF after 4 pm on the aforementioned website to check all the important details like winner names, prize money, and other winning details.
People must know that the Kerala lottery Sambad Win Win W draw is held weekly on Monday. To earn the prize money, the winners have to follow some rules. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Daily Kerala Lottery Results.
Kerala lottery Win Win W 738: Prize Money
Here is the prize money for Kerala lottery Win Win W 738 on Monday, 9 October 2023.
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
To claim the winning amount, the winners of the Win Win W 738 lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.
Steps To Check Kerala lottery Result Today
Visit the website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
On the home page, click on 'Lottery Results' tab.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Select the Win Win W 738 lottery/draw number next to the draw date –09/10/2023.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.
Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.
