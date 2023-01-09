Kerala Lottery Today Win Win W 701 Result Released; Know Prize Money Details

The Kerala lottery today Win Win W 701 result is released on Monday, 9 January 2023, at 3 pm, on the official website. The official site that participants should visit to check and download the result is keralalotteries.com. It is important to note that the lottery draws are formally held by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. A few lucky winners can win huge prize money that is set by the department if they claim them on time.

