Kerala Lottery Today Win Win W 701 Result Released; Know Prize Money Details
Kerala Lottery Result Today: You can download Win Win W 701 lottery result from keralalotteries.com.
The Kerala lottery today Win Win W 701 result is released on Monday, 9 January 2023, at 3 pm, on the official website. The official site that participants should visit to check and download the result is keralalotteries.com. It is important to note that the lottery draws are formally held by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. A few lucky winners can win huge prize money that is set by the department if they claim them on time.
The Kerala lottery today Win Win W 701 result can be downloaded after 4 pm, on Monday, from keralalotteries.com. Participants are advised to download the result PDF so they can check the list of winners whenever they want. It is important to go through the winners' list carefully to see who has won the draw that is being held on Monday.
People in Kerala should note that the results of the Win Win W draws are declared every Monday. The live results are released at 3 pm and then the PDF is declared for those who want to download it.
Participants of the lottery draws should be alert and take note of which draw result is declared on which day. To know more about the draws, you can check the details on the official website.
Kerala Lottery Win Win W 701 Prize Money Details: List Here
The Kerala lottery Win Win W 701 prize money details for today, Monday, 9 January, are stated here for the readers:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Only some lucky winners are able to bag the prize money for the day. Winners can claim the money by submitting their lottery tickets to the department within thirty days of the result declaration date.
Kerala Lottery Result: How To Download Win Win W 701 Draw PDF
Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 701 today:
Go to the site, keralalotteries.com.
Click on the Kerala lottery Win Win W 701 result link on the homepage.
The result page will display on your screen for you to check the list of winning numbers.
Download the lottery result PDF from the website.
Check the winners for today whenever you are free and cross-check carefully to see if you have won.
