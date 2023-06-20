Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 370 Today at 3 PM, Know Latest Details

The Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 370 result PDF can be downloaded today.
(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)
The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 370 is scheduled to be declared today, Tuesday, 20 June 2023. Participants who have bought the tickets can go through the list of winners for today at 3 pm only on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala. One must go to the website - keralalotteries.com to check the lottery result and other details announced by the State Lottery Department. Participants should stay informed on Tuesday.
The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 370 can also be downloaded after 4 pm from the same website. People who will miss the live result announcement on Tuesday can download the lottery sambad result PDF from keralalotteries.com. One must go through the lottery result announcements properly and check the numbers online with the numbers on their lottery tickets today.
As per the schedule, the results for the Sthree Sakthi lottery sambad are announced every Tuesday at a fixed time. Participants will get to know about any changes in the result time via a notification on the website.
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery sambad Sthree Sakthi SS 370 prize money list for today, Tuesday, 20 June 2023:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Here is the process you should follow if you want to download the Kerala lottery result today Sthree Sakthi SS 370 PDF on Tuesday, 20 June 2023:
Go to the official lottery department website - keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 370 activated link on the homepage, in the results section.
A new page will open on your screen and you can find the Sthree Sakthi result PDF.
Go through the lottery ticket numbers mentioned on the PDF and verify with your ticket.
Download the lottery sambad PDF from the website.
