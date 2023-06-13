ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 369 Draw Released Today; Check Details

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 369 Today, 13 June 2023: Check keralalotteries.com for all the latest updates.

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 369 is formally declared today, Tuesday, 13 June, on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala is run by the Government and it releases the lottery result every day. It is important to note that the live result of the draw today is released at 3 pm. One must stay alert and go through the official result announcement on time to know the winners.

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 369 on Tuesday, 13 June, will be released in a PDF file as well. The lottery sambad PDF will be released after 4 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com. All participants of the draw today must download a copy of the PDF if they want to go through the winners properly.

As per the details mentioned on the schedule, the results for the Sthree Sakthi SS draws are released every Tuesday. The department will inform any changes in the result date or timings beforehand so that interested participants can stay prepared.

You can participate in the daily lottery draws by buying the tickets. Make sure to take note of the result date while buying the ticket otherwise, you will miss the result announcement.

Kerala Lottery Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 369 Prize for 13 June

The Kerala lottery today Sthree Sakthi SS 369 prize list for Tuesday, 13 June 2023, is stated below for our readers:

  • First Prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 200

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery PDF: How to Download Sthree Sakthi SS 369 Result

Let's go through the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery PDF for the Sthree Sakthi SS 369 draw today, Tuesday, 13 June, online:

  • First, click on the official website of the State Lottery Department.

  • Go to the result section and click on the Sthree Sakthi SS 369 sambad PDF link on the homepage.

  • The Sthree Sakthi PDF will open on your screen.

  • Check the lottery ticket numbers mentioned on the result PDF carefully to see if you are a lucky winner for today.

  • Download the lottery sambad PDF and save a copy so you can go through the winners whenever you want.

