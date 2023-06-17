Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 606 Today at 3 PM; Check the First Prize Here

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 606 Today at 3 PM; Check the First Prize Here

Kerala Lottery Today: Know the steps to download the Karunya KR 606 PDF from keralalotteries.com on 17 June 2023.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 606 draw can be downloaded today, 17 June 2023.

(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 606 draw can be downloaded today, 17 June 2023.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 606 draw will be released today, Saturday, 17 June 2023, on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The lottery sambad will be declared on the site - keralalotteries.com after 3 pm for interested participants to download. It is important to check the list of winners properly and go through the latest announcements on the website. Participants are requested to stay updated with important announcements by the lottery department.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 606 can be downloaded after 4 pm from the site - keralalotteries.com on Saturday, 17 June. All participants who have bought the tickets for today are requested to download a copy of the lottery sambad result PDF for future use. They must take note of the important lottery result timings today.

The Karunya KR lottery sambad result is declared every Saturday on the official website. Participants must stay alert on Saturday if they buy the tickets for this draw. It is important to note that the first prize winners receive the highest amount.

As per the rules set by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, all winners should submit their tickets within the next thirty days to claim the money. You must take proper note of the deadline if you want the prize.

Kerala Lottery Sambad: Karunya KR 606 Prize Money for 17 June 2023

The Kerala lottery sambad Karunya KR 606 prize money for Saturday, 17 June 2023, is stated here:

  • First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 606 Today: How To Download

Let's take a look at the step-by-step process all participants must follow to download the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 606 sambad result PDF today, Saturday, 17 June:

  • Visit the website - keralalotteries.com.

  • Tap on the Karunya KR 606 lottery sambad result PDF on the homepage.

  • The result PDF for Saturday will display on your device once you click on the Karunya KR link.

  • Go through the lottery ticket numbers below each prize on the PDF.

  • Download a copy of the lottery sambad result to your device.

  • You can also take a printout of the Karunya KR PDF for future use.

