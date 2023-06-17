Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 606 Today at 3 PM; Check the First Prize Here

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 606 draw will be released today, Saturday, 17 June 2023, on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The lottery sambad will be declared on the site - keralalotteries.com after 3 pm for interested participants to download. It is important to check the list of winners properly and go through the latest announcements on the website. Participants are requested to stay updated with important announcements by the lottery department.

