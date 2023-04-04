Kerala Lottery Result STHREE SAKTHI SS 359 Declared: Steps To Check Prize Money
Kerala Lottery Today: You can download STHREE SAKTHI SS 359 result PDF from keralalotteries.com after 4 pm.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala lottery result today on Tuesday. 4 April 2023 for STHREE SAKTHI SS 359 on the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. The live result will be available on the website after 3 pm.
From 4 pm onwards, a PDF result file of STHREE SAKTHI SS 359 lottery draw will be uploaded on the aforementioned website. The PDF result copy will contain all the important details about the Kerala lottery today including the list of winners, prize money, and more.
Within one month of the results being announced, all winners of the STHREE SAKTHI SS 359 lottery draw may claim their winnings by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned Kerala State Lottery Department officials. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS 359 Prize Money Details
Here's the prize money of Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS 359 today on Tuesday, 4 April 2023 that will be rewarded to the winners.
1st prize: Rs 75,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
4th Prize: Rs 2,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 200
8th Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
How To Download and Check STHREE SAKTHI SS 359 Result PDF
Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no. for STHREE SAKTHI SS 359 against the draw date of 04/04/2023.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
Download the lottery sambad PDF result copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.