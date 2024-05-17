Kerala Lottery Result Today, 17 May 2024: Nirmal NR 380 Winners Out; Prize Here

The Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 380 result for 17 May 2024, is declared online.
Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 380: The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 380 on Friday, 17 May 2024, is released on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala activated the live lottery link after 3 pm on the website for concerned participants. You can check the lucky winners for today and other details about the draw. Anybody can check the winners after visiting the website. The Nirmal NR draw is conducted every Friday and the live result is released at 3 pm.
You can also download the Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 380 on Friday, 17 May, after 4 pm. Interested people can participate in the lottery sambad draws after buying the tickets. The rules and prize details are stated on the website - keralalotteries.com so that it is easier to go through them and stay informed.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that decides the prize money and the rules of the lottery sambad. Lucky winners can claim the prize money after following the correct process.
Interested people can contact the lottery conducting officials in case of any queries. Participants who disobey the rules will not receive any prize money so be careful.
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery sambad Nirmal NR 380 draw prize money for Friday, 17 May:
First Prize: Rs 70 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Here is the step-by-step process you must follow if you want to download the Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 380 result PDF on Friday:
First, access the official website - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the link "Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 380 Result" on the homepage.
The lottery result PDF will appear on a new browser.
Check the lottery numbers and other key details mentioned in the result.
Download the lottery sambad PDF to your device and save a hard copy if you want.
