Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 342 Sambad Result at 3 PM; Know the First Prize

The Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 342 prize list for 18 August 2023 is stated here.
(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)
The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 342 draw is set to be announced today, Friday, 18 August 2023, on the website - keralalotteries.com for all curious people. You must stay alert to follow the live result which will be declared at 3 pm by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. All participants who bought the tickets for today must check the lottery ticket numbers on the result properly. Verify each number on the result with your ticket on Friday.
Those who will miss the live result announcement do not need to worry. The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 342 today, Friday, 18 August 2023, will be available in a PDF form after 4 pm, so interested participants can save a copy. It is important to note that the PDF will also be available on - keralalotteries.com.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts different lottery sambad draws every day so that lucky participants can win huge cash amounts after the results are out. Participants have to follow certain strict rules if they want to claim the money.
The Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 342 prize money list for today, Friday, 18 August 2023, is stated below for the readers:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the Kerala lottery sambad Nirmal NR 342 result on Friday, 18 August 2023:
Visit the official site of the department - keralalotteries.com today.
Find and tap on the link that says "Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 342 result" on the homepage.
Go through the lottery ticket numbers on the result and prize money carefully.
Tap on the download option to save a copy of the result on your mobile/computer.
Check the lottery ticket numbers properly and see if you are on the list.
