Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 342 Sambad Result at 3 PM; Know the First Prize

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 342 draw is set to be announced today, Friday, 18 August 2023, on the website - keralalotteries.com for all curious people. You must stay alert to follow the live result which will be declared at 3 pm by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. All participants who bought the tickets for today must check the lottery ticket numbers on the result properly. Verify each number on the result with your ticket on Friday.

Those who will miss the live result announcement do not need to worry. The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 342 today, Friday, 18 August 2023, will be available in a PDF form after 4 pm, so interested participants can save a copy. It is important to note that the PDF will also be available on - keralalotteries.com.