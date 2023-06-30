Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 335 Result Today: Check Prize and Steps to Claim it

The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the weekly Nirmal NR result on Fridays and this time they are ready with the Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 335 draw today, Friday, 30 June 2023.
People who participated in the lottery Sambad draw today can check the prize money, winners list PDF, and steps to claim the prize here. You can also check the details on the result and download it. The live Kerala lottery result is officially announced at 3 PM on keralalotteries.com while the full list of winners is made available after 4 PM.
You can only download the result PDF that is declared by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Participants of the lottery sambad draw today are advised to be alert throughout the day to check the Nirmal NR result on time.
The Nirmal NR draws are conducted every Friday and the weekly draws are announced sharp at 3 PM for all the participants.
Winners who are able to secure the first prize in the lottery Sambad draws get the highest amount. However, it is important to remember that they do not receive any amount if they miss the deadline to submit their lottery ticket.
Kerala Lottery Today: Nirmal NR 335 Prize Money List for 30 June 2023
Here are the complete prize money details for the Kerala lottery today Nirmal NR 335 draw on Friday, 30 June:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
How to Download Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR 335 PDF?
Visit the State Lottery Department website at keralalotteries.com
On the homepage, tap on the Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 335 result link.
The result PDF file for today will be displayed on your screen.
Check the list of winners on the PDF file carefully.
Click on the download option on the PDF page to save a copy.
Check the list of winners whenever you want.