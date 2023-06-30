Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 335 Result Today: Check Prize and Steps to Claim it

The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the weekly Nirmal NR result on Fridays and this time they are ready with the Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 335 draw today, Friday, 30 June 2023.

People who participated in the lottery Sambad draw today can check the prize money, winners list PDF, and steps to claim the prize here. You can also check the details on the result and download it. The live Kerala lottery result is officially announced at 3 PM on keralalotteries.com while the full list of winners is made available after 4 PM.

You can only download the result PDF that is declared by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Participants of the lottery sambad draw today are advised to be alert throughout the day to check the Nirmal NR result on time.