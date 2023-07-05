Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 56 Draw Today Declared; Know First Prize

The Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 56 prize money details for 5 July 2023 is stated here.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 56 draw has been officially announced on Wednesday, 5 July 2023, by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Participants should check the website – keralalotteries.com – now to go through the live result announcement.
It is important to check the list of winners carefully if you are participating in the draw. The live result is announced online at a fixed time every week by the State Lottery Department.
The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 56 on Wednesday, 5 July 2023, can be downloaded only after 4 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will release the lottery sambad PDF after announcing the live result completely. You have to keep an eye on the website – keralalotteries.com – to check and download the result PDF, once released online.
It is important to note that the Fifty Fifty FF lottery sambad draw results are announced every Wednesday, as per the schedule. If you take part in this particular draw, you have to be alert on Wednesday.
The Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 56 prize money list for Wednesday, 5 July 2023, has been stated here for interested participants:
First Prize Money: Rs 1,00,00,000
Second Prize Money: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize Money: Rs 5,000
Fourth Prize Money: Rs 2,000
Fifth Prize Money: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize Money: Rs 500
Seventh Prize Money: Rs 100
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 56 on Wednesday, 5 July 2023:
Visit the official website of the department – keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the active link that states Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 56 draw on the home page of the site.
The PDF file will display on your device when you click on the result link.
Check the lottery ticket numbers on the result properly.
Download a copy of the Fifty Fifty FF lottery PDF to your device.
Take a printout of the lottery sambad result if necessary.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)