Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 328 Today at 3 PM; Check Prize Money List Here

The Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 328 prize money list for today, 12 May, is mentioned here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 328 draw will be declared today, Friday, 12 May 2023. The ones who have bought the lottery tickets today are requested to keep a close eye on the official website - keralalotteries.com as the result will be released at 3 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has set a fixed time to release the lottery sambad results for the convenience of the participants. One should check the lottery details properly.
The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 328 today, Friday, 12 May 2023, can be downloaded in a PDF form after 4 pm, from keralalotteries.com. The official website contains all the important details you must know if you are taking part in the lottery sambad today. You should also check the lottery ticket numbers on the result PDF carefully on Friday.
People who are planning to take part in the weekly lottery draws are requested to follow all the rules set by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. They will be disqualified if they do not follow the rules.
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery sambad Nirmal NR 328 prize money list for Friday, 12 May 2023:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Here is the simple step-by-step process you must follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 328 draw on Friday, 12 May 2023:
First, go to the official website of the department - keralalotteries.com.
Find the results section and tap on the active link that states Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 328 on the homepage.
The result PDF will appear on your screen when you click on the Nirmal NR link.
You can go through the lucky winners for Friday carefully.
Download the lottery sambad result from the website and save a soft copy for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)