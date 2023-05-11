Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 469 Sambad Declared; Check Details

The Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 469 draw prize money details are stated here.
(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has formally declared the Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 469 draw on Thursday, 11 May 2023. The live result of the lottery draw has been released at 3 pm on the website – keralalotteries.com. Participants and interested people can go through the list of lucky winners mentioned on the official website. They should verify the lottery sambad ticket numbers carefully and see who will receive the prize money today.
It is important to note that you can download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 469 on Thursday, 11 May, after 4 pm from the website – keralalotteries.com. Participants of the draw are advised to go through the live result announcement as well as the PDF if they want to be sure of the winners.
For those who are new or do not know, the lottery sambad results for Karunya Plus KN draws are announced every week on Thursday. You have to be alert on the result day and go through the list of winners properly.
The Kerala lottery sambad for Karunya Plus KN 469 prize money list for Thursday, 11 May 2023, is stated here for our readers:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Know the easy and simple steps to download the Kerala lottery result PDF for Karunya Plus KN 469 draw on Thursday, 11 May:
Go to the site – keralalotteries.com.
Click on the Karunya Plus KN 469 lottery sambad link on the website.
The PDF file of the draw will display on your screen.
Check the lottery ticket numbers and the prize money mentioned in the result.
Tap on the download option available on the PDF page and save a copy for yourself.
