Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF 49 Result Prize List & Details

The Kerala lottery sambad Fifty Fifty FF 49 prize money list for today is stated here.
The Kerala Lottery Sambad releases the Result for Fifty Fifty FF 49 draw every Wednesday, 10 May 2023, at 3 PM for this week. Participants can check the live results of the lottery Sambad on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries in which people win huge prize amounts. The department declares the live result first at 3 PM and then the PDF is out at 4 PM for those who want to download it for a proper view.
The Kerala Lottery Sambad Result for Fifty Fifty FF 49 draw on Wednesday, can be downloaded from the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw today cannot check the result PDF before the scheduled time. Know the steps to check and download Kerala Lottery Result for Fifty Fifty FF 49.
The Kerala weekly lotteries give an opportunity to a few lucky winners to win huge prize amounts but they have to submit their lottery tickets on time to claim the prize money from the State Lottery Department.
One must check the prize money details daily and also go through the other announcements made by the department on their official website for participants to stay informed.
The Kerala lottery sambad Fifty Fifty FF 49 draw prize money details for Wednesday, 10 May 2023, are stated here:
First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Participants can take a look at the steps to download the Kerala Lottery Result for Fifty Fifty FF 49 today, on Wednesday, 10 May 2023:
Visit the website of the Kerala State Lottery Department at keralalotteries.com.
On the homepage, click on the Fifty Fifty FF 49 lottery result link.
The result PDF will be displayed on the device.
Go through the list of winning numbers on the PDF properly and verify your ticket for today.
Download the lottery sambad result from the website and save a copy for your reference.
