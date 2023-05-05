Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 327 Result Today at 3 PM; Know Details Here

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 327 draw is scheduled to be released today, Friday, 5 May 2023. Participants must keep a close eye on the official website - keralalotteries.com at 3 pm because the live result will be announced during that time. Everyone should check the live result properly if they are excited to know the lucky winners for Friday. The State Lottery Department of Kerala rewards winners with cash prizes after the results are out.
Participants can download the Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 327 on Friday, 5 May, after 4 pm. The PDF will also be released on the official website - keralalotteries.com by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. People who miss the live result announcements can take a look at the list of winners mentioned on the lottery sambad result PDF.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala hold lottery draws every day. The department has set a day for each draw and the results are declared every week on that day. For example, the Nirmal NR sambad results are released every Friday.
Lucky winners receive cash prizes and other benefits if they submit their lottery tickets on time. People should contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala directly to know more about the draws and the prize amounts.
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 327 Today: Prize Money for 5 May 2023
You can take a look at the Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 327 draw prize money details for today, Friday, 5 May 2023, here:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Download Nirmal NR 327 PDF
Here are the easy steps you should follow if you want to download the Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 327 on Friday:
Click on the official website of the State Lottery Department.
Tap on the Kerala lottery sambad Nirmal NR 327 active link on the homepage.
The result PDF for Friday will appear on your screen when you tap on the Nirmal NR link.
Go through the lottery ticket numbers along with the prize money mentioned on the result properly.
Click on the download option available on the page.
Save a copy of the lottery sambad result.
