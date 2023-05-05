Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 327 Result Today at 3 PM; Know Details Here

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 327 draw is scheduled to be released today, Friday, 5 May 2023. Participants must keep a close eye on the official website - keralalotteries.com at 3 pm because the live result will be announced during that time. Everyone should check the live result properly if they are excited to know the lucky winners for Friday. The State Lottery Department of Kerala rewards winners with cash prizes after the results are out.

Participants can download the Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 327 on Friday, 5 May, after 4 pm. The PDF will also be released on the official website - keralalotteries.com by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. People who miss the live result announcements can take a look at the list of winners mentioned on the lottery sambad result PDF.