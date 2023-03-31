Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 322 Result at 3 PM; Know Prize Money Details

The State Lottery Department of Kerala is gearing up to release the Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 322 draw today, Friday, 31 March 2023. Participants of the lottery sambad draw today must check the details on the result and download it. The live lottery result will be formally announced at 3 pm on keralalotteries.com. Participants are requested to be alert if they want to check the lottery result list on time. One should stay informed on Friday.

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 322 draw on Friday, 31 March, can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. You can only download the result PDF that is declared by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Participants of the lottery sambad draw today are advised to be alert throughout the day to check the Nirmal NR result on time.