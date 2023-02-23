Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today: Dear Padma Thursday Result Declared; Details Here

The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Padma prize money list for today is mentioned here.
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Padma Thursday morning result is declared today, 23 February 2023, at 1 pm on the official website. Participants must visit the website - nagalandlotteries.com to download the result PDF and check the latest announcements from the Nagaland State Lottery Department. One must know the rules of the weekly draws if one wants to participate in the lottery sambad conducted by the State Lottery Department. Every participant should know all the latest announcements about the draws.
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Padma Thursday result is declared in the afternoon on 23 February. The morning draw results are announced at 1 pm on the website - nagalandlotteries.com and interested people should take note of this. The price of the Nagaland lottery sambad tickets is Rs 6 only so anybody can buy them and participate in the draws.
All the details are updated on the official website for everyone. The Nagaland State Lottery Department conducts draws daily and the results are released at a fixed time.
The Nagaland State lottery Dear Padma prize money list for Thursday, 23 February 2023, is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Here are the easy steps every participant should follow to download the Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Padma Thursday morning result on 23 February:
Go to the official site - nagalandlotteries.com.
Browse through the section that says "Today's Result" on the homepage
Find the active link that says "1 PM" result on the website.
Click on the link and the Dear Padma result will be downloaded on your device.
Check the lottery ticket numbers carefully on the PDF.
Go through the PDF whenever you are free because it is saved on your device.
