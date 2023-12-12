Shillong Teer Result for 12 December 2023: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Results Today

The Shillong Teer result for Rounds 1 and 2 today, Tuesday, 12 December 2023, will be announced by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association between 4 pm and 5 pm. The lottery sambad game is conducted from Monday to Saturday. It is an interesting recreational activity for people in Meghalaya. You can take a look at the Shillong Teer result for today on the official website, meghalayateer.com. Interested participants must go through the winners carefully after downloading the result.

The Shillong Teer result for Rounds 1 and 2 on Tuesday, 12 December, will be declared at a fixed time. You can take a look at the list of winners only on the official website - meghalayateer.com. The Shillong Teer game participants patiently wait to know the lucky winners for the day. One should stay alert on Tuesday.