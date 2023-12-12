Shillong Teer Result for 12 December 2023: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Results Today

Read the steps to download the Shillong Teer result for Tuesday, 12 December here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Shillong Teer result for Rounds 1 and 2 today, Tuesday, 12 December 2023, will be announced by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association between 4 pm and 5 pm. The lottery sambad game is conducted from Monday to Saturday. It is an interesting recreational activity for people in Meghalaya. You can take a look at the Shillong Teer result for today on the official website, meghalayateer.com. Interested participants must go through the winners carefully after downloading the result.
The Shillong Teer result for Rounds 1 and 2 on Tuesday, 12 December, will be declared at a fixed time. You can take a look at the list of winners only on the official website - meghalayateer.com. The Shillong Teer game participants patiently wait to know the lucky winners for the day. One should stay alert on Tuesday.
The Teer lottery game is legal and anybody can participate in it. You have to buy the right lottery tickets if you want to take part in the game today. Go through all the rules of the Teer lottery if you are new.
The Shillong Teer game is an exciting archery contest where the participants get fifty arrows to shoot at a particular target. They can hit around thirty arrows in the first round and the rest twenty in the second round.
They are available at almost 5000 booking counters across various districts of Meghalaya. The prices of the lottery tickets range from Rs 1 to Rs 100.
The Shillong Teer lottery sambad result for today, Tuesday, 12 December, can be downloaded online:
Go to the official site of the Shillong Teer Lottery game - meghalayateer.com.
Tap on the option that states "Shillong Teer Result for 12 December 2023" on the homepage of the site.
The results for Round 1 and Round 2 will open on a new page.
Go through the list of lucky winners for today and download the results.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)