Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 472 Today at 3 PM; Know First Prize Money

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 472 draw is decided to be announced today, Thursday, 1 June 2023. Participants of the lottery sambad must stay alert and keep a close eye on the official website - keralalotteries.com. For those who do not know, the lottery sambad draws are conducted by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The live result of the draw today will be announced at 3 pm by the department on its official website.

Participants also get a chance to download the Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 472 today, Thursday, 1 June, after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. The PDF is released for those people who miss out on checking the live result announcement. One should go through the list of winners on the lottery sambad PDF carefully after downloading it on Thursday.