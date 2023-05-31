Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 51 Today Declared; Know First Prize Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 51 Today Declared; Know First Prize Here

Kerala Lottery Today, 31 May 2023: You can download the Fifty Fifty FF 51 PDF from keralalotteries.com.
India
Updated:

The Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 51 draw is being conducted on Wednesday, 31 May.

The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 51 draw is formally declared today, Wednesday, 31 May, at 3 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has announced the live result on its website - keralalotteries.com. Participants are advised to check the result announcement on the official website only, to avoid confusion later on. Other websites might upload wrong information and lottery ticket numbers so one should be careful. All participants should stay updated with the correct information.

While the live result is announced earlier by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, the Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 51 today, Wednesday, 31 May 2023, will be released in a PDF form after 4 pm. If you miss checking the live result announcement today, you can download the PDF after the mentioned time on Wednesday.

People like to participate in the lottery sambad draws because they can win prize money and other rewards if their numbers are among the lucky winners. Therefore, it is crucial to check the numbers mentioned in the result PDF properly.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has set a particular prize amount for each winner. You have to submit your tickets to the department along with proper proof if you are a lucky winner.

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 51 Prize Money Today: 31 May 2023

Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 51 draw prize money list for today, Wednesday, 31 May 2023, here:

  • First Prize Money: Rs 1 crore

  • Second Prize Money: Rs 10 lakhs

  • Third Prize Money: Rs 5000

  • Fourth Prize Money: Rs 2000

  • Fifth Prize Money: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize Money: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize Money: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Sambad, 31 May: How to Download Fifty Fifty FF 51 PDF

Here are the simple steps participants should follow to download the Kerala lottery sambad Fifty Fifty FF 51 PDF on Wednesday, 31 May 2023:

  • Go to the site - keralalotteries.com.

  • Click on the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 51 sambad link activated on the website.

  • The result PDF for Wednesday will open on your phone/computer screen.

  • Check the lottery ticket numbers below each prize amount properly.

  • Download a copy of the Fifty Fifty FF 51 sambad PDF to your device.

  • Save a copy of the lottery result for future reference.

Published: 31 May 2023,02:45 PM IST

