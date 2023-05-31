Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 51 Today Declared; Know First Prize Here

The Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 51 draw is being conducted on Wednesday, 31 May.
The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 51 draw is formally declared today, Wednesday, 31 May, at 3 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has announced the live result on its website - keralalotteries.com. Participants are advised to check the result announcement on the official website only, to avoid confusion later on. Other websites might upload wrong information and lottery ticket numbers so one should be careful. All participants should stay updated with the correct information.
While the live result is announced earlier by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, the Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 51 today, Wednesday, 31 May 2023, will be released in a PDF form after 4 pm. If you miss checking the live result announcement today, you can download the PDF after the mentioned time on Wednesday.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has set a particular prize amount for each winner. You have to submit your tickets to the department along with proper proof if you are a lucky winner.
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 51 draw prize money list for today, Wednesday, 31 May 2023, here:
First Prize Money: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize Money: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize Money: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize Money: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize Money: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize Money: Rs 500
Seventh Prize Money: Rs 100
Here are the simple steps participants should follow to download the Kerala lottery sambad Fifty Fifty FF 51 PDF on Wednesday, 31 May 2023:
Go to the site - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 51 sambad link activated on the website.
The result PDF for Wednesday will open on your phone/computer screen.
Check the lottery ticket numbers below each prize amount properly.
Download a copy of the Fifty Fifty FF 51 sambad PDF to your device.
Save a copy of the lottery result for future reference.
