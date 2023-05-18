ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 470 Result Out; Know First Prize Here

Kerala Lottery Today, 18 May 2023: Know the steps to download the Karunya Plus KN 470 PDF here.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 470 draw has been declared today, Thursday, 18 May 2023. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the live result at 3 pm on its official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the draw can check the live result announcement to see the lucky winners for today. They should stay alert when the numbers are announced online by the lottery department. It is important to take proper note of the details.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 470 can be downloaded today, Thursday, 18 May, after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. Participants are advised to download the result PDF and save a copy so they can go through the list of winners later on. One should check the list of winners carefully to see who can claim the money.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala distributes prize money among lucky winners after the results of a particular draw are released. Therefore, one should go through the list of lottery ticket numbers properly to see if they have won any money.

Participants can claim the money only after submitting their personal documents and lottery tickets to the department within the last date. People who miss the deadline cannot submit their tickets later on to the State Lottery Department of Kerala.

Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya Plus KN 470 Prize List for 18 May 2023

The Kerala lottery today Karunya Plus KN 470 draw prize money list for Thursday, 18 May 2023, is stated here:

  • First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

All winners get thirty days to submit their tickets and other documents to the lottery sambad department.

Kerala Lottery Result Today: How To Download Karunya Plus KN 470 PDF on 18 May

Take a look at the steps to download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 470 sambad on Thursday, 18 May 2023:

  • Go to the site - keralalotteries.com.

  • Tap on the active link that states Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 470 sambad on the homepage.

  • The result PDF page will open when you click on the link.

  • Check the lottery ticket numbers and prize money stated on the PDF.

  • Download the lottery sambad result from the website.

