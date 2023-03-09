Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 460 Result Out; Check Details Here
Kerala Lottery Today: Participants can download the Karunya Plus KN 460 result PDF from keralalotteries.com.
The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 460 draw on Thursday, 9 March 2023, is released at 3 pm. The lottery result is available on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw that is being conducted on Thursday must stay alert and go through the list of winners carefully. Only a few lucky winners are able to claim the prize money set by the department.
Anybody can take part in the lottery sambad draws by buying the tickets. Participants of the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 460 on Thursday, 9 March, should note that the PDF can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. It is advisable to download the lottery result from the official website only to avoid problems later on.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases lottery sambad draws results daily. People should know which draw result is declared on which day. One can find all the important details on the official website.
The prize money, lottery result timings, and other important information are available online. People should know the details and then participate in the Kerala lottery draws.
Kerala Lottery Sambad: Karunya Plus KN 460 Prize Money for 9 March 2023
The Kerala lottery sambad Karunya Plus KN 460 prize money details for today, Thursday, is stated below for those who want to know:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
The winning lottery ticket numbers will be mentioned below each prize money and you have to cross-check the numbers with your lottery ticket to see if you are among the lucky winners for today.
Kerala Lottery Sambad PDF: How to Download Karunya Plus KN 460 Result
Here is the process you should follow to download the Kerala lottery sambad PDF for Karunya Plus KN 460 today, Thursday, 9 March 2023:
Go to the site - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the active result link that states Karunya Plus KN 460 PDF on the homepage.
The result PDF will display on your screen when you click on the link.
Check the lottery ticket numbers on the result PDF properly.
Download the lottery sambad result PDF for Karunya Plus KN draw today.
