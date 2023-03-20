Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN-WIN(W-711) - Prize Money Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN-WIN(W-711) - Prize Money Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result WIN-WIN(W-711): The prize money of first winner is Rs 75,00,000. Check more details below.
Saima Andrabi
India
Updated:

The Kerala Lottery WIN-WIN(W-711) prize money list for today is mentioned here.

(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will officially announce the WIN-WIN (W-711) Kerala lottery result today on Monday, 20 March.

After 3 pm today, the winning numbers, live results, and other important information on the draw will be made available on the official website, keralalotteries.com. For the most up-to-date information regarding the Kerala lottery draw today, lottery players should keep an eye on the aforementioned website.

After 4 pm onwards, the State Lottery Department of Kerala will publish the complete results of WIN-WIN (W-711) in a PDF format, that can be easily downloaded from the website.

Kerala Lottery WIN-WIN(W-711): Prize Money Details

The prize money of Kerala lottery WIN-WIN(W-711) today on Monday, 20 March is listed below.

  • First prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

Note: To claim the winning prize, the winners of the WIN-WIN (W-711) lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.

Steps To Check Kerala Lottery WIN-WIN(W-711) Result

To check the Kerala lottery WIN-WIN (W-711) result today for 20 March, follow the below steps.

  • Go to keralalotteries.com.

  • Navigate to the "Result View" section on the home page.

  • List of the Kerala lottery results will appear on your screen after clicking the link.

  • Select the WIN-WIN (W-711) lottery/draw number next to the draw date — 20 March.

  • Press the view button.

  • A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.

  • Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.

  • Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for later use.

Published: 20 Mar 2023,12:21 PM IST

