Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 614 Today Declared; First Prize is Rs 80 Lakhs

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 614 draw is officially declared today, Saturday, 12 August 2023. Participants who bought the lottery draw tickets and are ready to view the list of lucky winners should check the website - keralalotteries.com. One should note that the lottery sambad results are usually announced at 3 pm every day by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. It is a Government body that conducts the draws for interested people in the state.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 614 today, Saturday, 12 August, will be announced in a PDF format after 4 pm on the same official website - keralalotteries.com. All the participants are requested to follow the website today and keep updating it for the result link. You can check the live result announcement and then download the PDF.