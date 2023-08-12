Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 614 Today Declared; First Prize is Rs 80 Lakhs

The Kerala lottery Karunya KR 614 draw is being conducted on Saturday, 12 August 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 614 draw is officially declared today, Saturday, 12 August 2023. Participants who bought the lottery draw tickets and are ready to view the list of lucky winners should check the website - keralalotteries.com. One should note that the lottery sambad results are usually announced at 3 pm every day by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. It is a Government body that conducts the draws for interested people in the state.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 614 today, Saturday, 12 August, will be announced in a PDF format after 4 pm on the same official website - keralalotteries.com. All the participants are requested to follow the website today and keep updating it for the result link. You can check the live result announcement and then download the PDF.
The lottery sambad PDF is released by the State Lottery Department so that participants can download a copy and look at the list of winners properly. You can check the winners whenever you want if you save a copy on your device.
The Kerala lottery Karunya KR 614 prize money list for today, Saturday, 12 August 2023, is mentioned below for those who want to know:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Let's take a look at the easy steps all participants should follow to download the Kerala lottery sambad Karunya KR 614 result today, Saturday, 12 August:
Visit the lottery site - keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the active link that states Kerala lottery Karunya KR 614 result on the homepage.
The result PDF file will display on the screen once you tap on the link.
Check the lottery numbers below each prize money on the result PDF.
Download a copy of the PDF to your device for future use.
