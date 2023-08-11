Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR 341 for 11 August 2023: Prize Money Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR 341 for 11 August 2023: Prize Money Details Here

Kerala Lottery Live Result Today: The first prize of Nirmal NR 341 is Rs 70,00,000.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

The Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 341 result for Friday, 11 August 2023 has been declared. 

(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Kerala lottery&nbsp;Nirmal NR 341 result for Friday, 11 August 2023 has been declared.&nbsp;</p></div>

Kerala lottery Result Today Live Nirmal NR 341 on Friday, 11 August 2023: The Department of Kerala State Lotteries has announced the result of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 341 today on the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

The winner names, prize money, and other winning details will be revealed by the concerned officials in the form of a  Kerala lottery result PDF from 4 pm onwards. All the winners of Kerala Lottery today must note down that they can claim their winning amount by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned authorities. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

The Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR draw is held every week on Friday by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 341 Today: List of Prize Money

Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 341 on Friday, 11 August 2023.

  • First Prize: Rs 70,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Kerala Lottery Today: Steps To Check the Winner Names

Follow the below steps to check the result of Nirmal NR 341on Friday, 11 August 2023.

  • Visit the website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

  • On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.

  • A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Select the Nirmal NR 341 lottery/draw number next to the draw date 11/08/2023.

  • Press the view button.

  • A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.

  • Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.

  • Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.

