Kerala Lottery Result, 19 May 2024: Akshaya AK 652 Winners Out; Check Prize Here

The Kerala lottery result for Akshaya AK 652 lottery draw is declared today, Sunday, 19 May 2024. Participants of the lottery sambad can check the live result announcement on the official website - keralalotteries.com. One should note that the live result link was activated after 3 pm on the official site. All interested people should check the list of lucky winners carefully. You do not have to provide any details to view the results so anybody can check them online.

The Kerala lottery result for Akshaya AK 652 on Sunday, 19 May, can be downloaded in a PDF form after 4 pm. Please note that the PDFs are released after the live result announcement is over. You can check the winners for all lottery sambad draws on keralalotteries.com. Lucky winners can claim huge cash prizes from the lottery department.