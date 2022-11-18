Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 303 Declared Today; Check First Prize Details

The Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 303 draw is officially released today, on Friday, 18 November 2022. Participants of the Kerala lottery today can check and download the result from keralalotteries.com, which is the official website of the State Lottery Department. The weekly lotteries help lucky participants to win hefty prize amounts. They have to follow certain rules to participate in the draw and claim the prize money from the lottery department after the results are declared.

While the live Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 303 are released at 3 pm today, on Friday, 18 November, the complete PDF will be available for download later in the evening. Participants must keep a close eye on the website - keralalotteries.com to know all the latest updates or changes in the result timings for Friday.