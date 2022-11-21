Kerala Lottery Result WIN-WIN (W-694) 21 November: Prize Money & Steps to Check

The Kerala lottery results are declared every day and on Monday, it is time for WIN-WIN(W-694). The Kerala lottery results for Monday, 21 November 2022, will be released today at 3 PM. The results are released by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.

The organisation releases the lottery numbers of the winning candidates every day at 3 PM and then a complete PDF is released at 4 PM which has all the other important details. The lottery players can download the PDF from the official website and should keep visiting the website keralalotteries.com to get the latest details about the WIN-WIN(W-694) draw.