Kerala Lottery Result WIN-WIN (W-694) 21 November: Prize Money & Steps to Check

Here's the Kerala lottery result today for WIN-WIN(W-694) on Monday, 21 November 2022.
The Kerala lottery results are declared every day and on Monday, it is time for WIN-WIN(W-694). The Kerala lottery results for Monday, 21 November 2022, will be released today at 3 PM. The results are released by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.
The organisation releases the lottery numbers of the winning candidates every day at 3 PM and then a complete PDF is released at 4 PM which has all the other important details. The lottery players can download the PDF from the official website and should keep visiting the website keralalotteries.com to get the latest details about the WIN-WIN(W-694) draw.
Have a look at the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 694 prize money list for today, Monday, 21 November 2022:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Here are the steps one should follow to check the Kerala Lottery Result for Win Win W 694 draw on Monday:
Visit the website - keralalotteries.com.
You will find an active link- Win Win W 694 Result on the homepage.
Click on the Win Win W 694 lottery result link.
The result for Monday, 21 November will open on your device.
Check the numbers on the lottery result list carefully.
Download the lottery result PDF from the website and go through it properly.
