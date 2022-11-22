Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 340 Prize Money & Steps to Claim

Check the Kerala Lottery STHREE-SAKTHI (SS-340) Live Result today, 22 November: Prize money details here.
The State lottery department of Kerala releases the lottery results for every weekday daily under different names. Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 340 will also be released today, Tuesday, 22 November 2022 at 3 PM. People participating in the Kerala lottery must be alert and check the result around 3 to 4 PM.
The lottery results are released on the official website at keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries and allows the participants to win hefty prize amounts daily.
Participants can download the Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 340 today, on Tuesday, 22 November after 4 PM. The participants can download the result on the same official website. The participants must be aware of the rules set up by the State Lottery Department of Kerala to participate in lottery draws.
The prize money which the winners of Kerala Lottery STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-340) will receive:
1st prize: Rs 75,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
4th Prize: Rs 2,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 200
8th Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no. for STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-340) against the draw date of 22/11/2022.
A PDF copy will be displayed on your computer screen.
Check all the details carefully- the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
Download the PDF for future reference.
If you get lucky, submit your lottery ticket to the concerned officials within 1 month to claim the prize money.
