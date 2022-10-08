Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 570 Declared; Know the First Prize Money Here

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 570 Declared; Know the First Prize Money Here

Kerala Lottery Today: How to check Karunya KR 570 winning numbers and download the result from keralalottteries.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Updated:

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR 570 prize money details are mentioned here.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR 570 prize money details are mentioned here.</p></div>

The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 570 is declared today, on Saturday, 8 October 2022. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today can check the result now on the official website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the Karunya KR 570 draw result on keralalotteries.com so that the participants can check and download it easily. The website contains all the details about Kerala Lotteries so interested people should go through them.

The Kerala Lottery Result PDF for Karunya KR 570 today, on Saturday, 8 October 2022, will be available after 4 pm. Participants can download the result from the official website – keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the weekly lottery results at 3 pm every day. Participants should stay alert if they want to know the winning numbers.

Also ReadKerala Lottery NIRMAL(NR-297) Result Today, 7 October 2022 - Prize Money Here

Those interested in participating in the Kerala Lotteries conducted by the State Lottery Department must take note of all the rules and regulations available on the official website.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala will not allow participants who do not follow the rules stated on the site. Winners will receive the prize money if they follow all the rules.

Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya KR 570 Prize Money for 8 October

The Kerala Lottery today, Karunya KR 570 prize money, on Saturday, 8 October 2022, is mentioned here for the readers:

  • First prize: Rs 80 lakh

  • Second prize: Rs 5 lakh

  • Third prize: Rs 1 lakh

  • Fourth prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth prize: Rs 2,000

  • Sixth prize: Rs 1,000

  • Seventh prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth prize: Rs 100

Also ReadKerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) Result on 6 October 2022 - Prize Money
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Participants are requested to take note of the prize money for Saturday. They should check the result carefully to see if they have won any amount.

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Steps To Check Karunya KR 570 Winners

Here are the simple steps that one should follow to check the Kerala Lottery Result today for Karunya KR 570, on Saturday, 8 October 2022:

  • Go to keralalotteries.com.

  • Click on the Karunya KR 570 Result link on the homepage.

  • The lottery result PDF will open on your screen.

  • Go through the list of winning numbers carefully and verify with your ticket.

  • Download the lottery result from the website so that you can go through it whenever required.

Also ReadKerala Lottery AKSHAYA(AK-569) Result on 5 October 2022: Important Details Here

Published: 08 Oct 2022,02:45 PM IST

SCROLL FOR NEXT