Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA(AK-569) Result on 5 October 2022: Important Details Here

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will declare the live result of the AKSHAYA(AK-569) lottery today, on 5 October 2022, at 3 pm on its official website – keralalotteryresult.net.

Later, from 4 pm onwards, a complete PDF result copy of the lottery will be published on the website, including all the important details like prize money and ticket numbers of the winners.

All Kerala lottery fans must know that the result of the AKSHAYA lottery is revealed every Wednesday of the week on the website of the Kerala State Lottery Department.

To claim the prize money, the winners of the AKSHAYA(AK-569) lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month after the declaration of the results.

Also, winners must know that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.