Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) Result on 6 October 2022 - Prize Money

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) Result on Thursday, 6 October 2022: Here's the prize money.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

The Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) draw prize money is listed here.

(Photo: The Quint)

The Kerala Lottery Result on Thursday, 6 October 2022, for KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) has been declared on the official website by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.

Those who participated in the Kerala Lottery, KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440), can check the winning amount, winning numbers, and all other important details from the website – keralalotteries.com.

The live result of the lottery will be released at 3 pm, following which a PDF result copy will be published on the website at 4 pm.

The PDF file of the KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) lottery results will list all the details like the ticket number of the winners, the prize amounts for all the winners, and other important details.

KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) Prize Money List on Thursday, 6 October 2022

Here's what each KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) lottery winner will receive on 6 October 2022:

1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000

3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Consellation Prize: Rs 8,000

To claim the prize money, the winners of the KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month after the declaration of the results. Also, winners must know that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.

KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) Result Today: Steps To Check Prize Money and Winner Names

All the players of the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) must follow the steps mentioned below to check whether they have won or not:

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link, and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw number for KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) against the draw date – 06/10/2022.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will show up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference.

