Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya KR 561 Result Declared; Check First Prize Money

Here are the details on the Kerala Lottery today, for Karunya KR 561 on 6 August 2022.
The Kerala Lottery today, on Saturday, 6 August 2022 for Karunya KR 561 Result draw is officially declared at 3 pm. Participants of the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 561 today should keep a close eye on the official website of the State Lottery Department – keralalotteries.com. If they want to know the winners for today, they should check the mentioned site. The Kerala Lottery Results are declared at 3 pm daily on the official website for the participants.
It is important to note that the Kerala Lottery today, Saturday, 6 August 2022, Karunya KR 561 live results is released at 3 pm. Participants can download the complete result PDF from keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. They should check the winners for the Kerala Lottery carefully to see if their ticket number is present on the list for today.
Every participant of the Kerala Lottery today should note that they have to submit their lottery tickets on time to claim the prize money. They will not receive the prize if they fail to submit the ticket to the lottery department within the deadline.
Let's take a look at the Kerala Lottery Result, Karunya KR 561 prize money for today, Saturday, 6 August 2022:
First Prize: Rs 80 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 5,00
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Here are the steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 561 today, on Saturday, 6 August 2022 on the website:
Click on keralalotteries.com.
Go to the option that states Karunya KR 561 Result on the homepage.
The result for today will appear on the screen.
Check the winning numbers on the result list carefully.
Download the Kerala Lottery Result for today, 6 August 2022 and refer to it whenever required.
Follow the steps mentioned on the website to claim the prize amount for today.
