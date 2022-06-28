Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 319 Result at 3 pm, How To Check

Check Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 319 winning numbers.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The State Lottery Department of Kerala is all set to declare the Kerala Lottery Result today, Tuesday, 28 June 2022, for Sthree Sakthi SS 319 on the website. The participants of the draw are requested to keep a close eye on the website and check the winning numbers of the Kerala Lottery today carefully. It is to be noted that the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 319 Result will be declared at 3 pm today on the official website.
Participants have to visit the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department, keralalotteries.com, to check and download the Sthree Sakthi SS 319 Result. The complete result PDF will be available at 4 pm on the same website.
The winners of the Kerala lottery today should submit the tickets to the State Lottery Department of Kerala within 30 days of the result declaration to claim the prize money.
The first prize of the Sthree Sakthi SS 319 lottery draw is Rs 75 lakh. To know more about the prize money of the weekly lotteries, one should visit the official website keralalotteries.com.
One can know the rules by visiting the official website of the State Lottery Department. The department updates all the latest details on the website so that the people can take a look and then participate in the draw.
Here are the steps that everyone should follow to check the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 319 Result today, on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 online:
Visit the official website: keralalotteries.com.
Find the Kerala Lottery Result link for Sthree Sakthi SS 319 on the homepage.
The lottery result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the winning numbers on the result carefully to see if you have won.
Download the complete result PDF from the website after 4 pm.
Contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala to know how you can claim the Sthree Sakthi SS 319 prize money.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)