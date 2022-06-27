Kerala Lottery Today: Win-Win W 674 Result at 3 pm, Check Prize Money Details

Kerala Lottery Win-Win W 674 Result will be released today on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Kerala State Lottery Department is all set to declare the Kerala Lottery Result today, on Monday, 27 June 2022. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today for Win-Win W 674 will be able to view the results on the website. It is to be noted by all the participants of the Kerala State Lottery that the live results of the draw are declared at 3 pm daily. The entire lottery result PDF is available for download on the website from 4 pm.
The official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala is keralalotteries.com. The department publishes the weekly lottery results on the site at 3 pm daily for the participants to check the winning numbers. The winners of the Kerala Lottery today for Win-Win W 674 should read the rules of the lottery carefully to claim the prize.
The first prize of the Kerala Lottery today, 27 June 2022 for Win-Win W 674 is Rs 75 lakh.
Participants will get to know more about the prize money of the Kerala Lottery today by visiting the official website as the Kerala State Lottery Department posts every information there.
Prize winners are requested to verify their Win-Win W 674 winning ticket numbers with those published on the Kerala State Lottery website and submit the tickets within 30 days of the result announcement.
Here are the steps that the participants need to follow to check the Kerala Lottery Result today, Monday, 27 June 2022 for Win-Win W 674:
Visit the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the link that states Kerala Lottery Win-Win W 674 Result today on the website.
The lottery result PDF will appear on your screen.
Download the Kerala Lottery Win-Win W 674 Result PDF from the website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)