Kerala Lottery Results Out: Check Karunya KR-555 Lottery Result, Prize Money

Kerala lottery winners for Karunya KR-555 can check their results by following the below steps:

Go to the official website of Kerala State lotteries (keralalotteries.com).

On the homepage, look for the 'Results' link.

Once you find the 'Results' link, click on the link and you will be taken to the lottery results page 'Latest Lottery Draw Results'.

Under the 'Latest Lottery Draw Results' section, click on the link against 'Karunya KR-555', 25/06/2022. You will get the published results.

The Kerala lottery winners should not forget to check their winning numbers from the Kerala Government Gazette.

For claiming the Kerala lottery Karunya KR-555 winning amount, the winners have to surrender their winning tickets within 30 days. Also, the Kerala lottery winners have to submit their identity proofs, like Aadhaar, to claim the winning prize. However, winners of prize money less than Rs 5,000 can claim their winning prize from a local lottery shop also.