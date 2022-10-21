Kerala Lottery NIRMAL (NR-299) Live Result Today, 21 October 2022: Prize Money

The Kerala Lottery Result on Friday, 21 October 2022, for NIRMAL (NR-299) has been announced by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries on the official website – keralalotteries.com. The live result of the NIRMAL (NR-299) will be available today from 3 pm onwards on the website.

Participants can check all the important details like prize money, winning numbers, and other information. Once the live result is released, it will be followed by a PDF result copy, which will be published on the website at 4 pm.

To claim the prize winnings, the winners of the Kerala lottery draw today must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. It must be noted that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.