Kerala Lottery NIRMAL (NR-299) Live Result Today, 21 October 2022: Prize Money

Kerala Lottery NIRMAL (NR-299) Result: The prize money is Rs 70,00,000. More details here.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

Check out the prize money details and result of the Kerala Lottery NIRMAL(NR-299) Today, 21 October 2022 here.

(Photo: The Quint)

The Kerala Lottery Result on Friday, 21 October 2022, for NIRMAL (NR-299) has been announced by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries on the official website – keralalotteries.com. The live result of the NIRMAL (NR-299) will be available today from 3 pm onwards on the website.

Participants can check all the important details like prize money, winning numbers, and other information. Once the live result is released, it will be followed by a PDF result copy, which will be published on the website at 4 pm.

To claim the prize winnings, the winners of the Kerala lottery draw today must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. It must be noted that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.

Kerala Lottery NIRMAL (NR-299) Result on Friday, 21 October 2022: Prize Money List

Here's the prize money allotted for various winners of the NIRMAL (NR-299) on Friday, 21 October 2022:

  • First Prize: Rs 70,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

Kerala Lottery NIRMAL (NR-299): Steps To Check Prize Money and Winners

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw number for NIRMAL(NR-299) against the draw date of 21/10/2022.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference.

