Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya Plus KN-426 Result Declared, Check Website

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-426 Result has been released at 3 pm on Thursday, 23 June 2022, on the website. Participants of the draw should keep a close eye on the website of the Kerala State Lottery Department. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts lotteries daily. One can visit the website to check all the details on the Kerala Lottery Result.

The official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala that participants must visit to know about the lotteries is keralalotteries.com. Participants can also check the result of the Karunya Plus KN-426 on Thursday, 23 June 2022, on the website. The weekly state lotteries result is released at 3 pm every day on the site.