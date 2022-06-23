Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya Plus KN-426 Result Declared, Check Website

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-426 result is out on the website.
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-426 Result has been released at 3 pm on Thursday, 23 June 2022, on the website. Participants of the draw should keep a close eye on the website of the Kerala State Lottery Department. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts lotteries daily. One can visit the website to check all the details on the Kerala Lottery Result.
The official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala that participants must visit to know about the lotteries is keralalotteries.com. Participants can also check the result of the Karunya Plus KN-426 on Thursday, 23 June 2022, on the website. The weekly state lotteries result is released at 3 pm every day on the site.
While the live results of the lottery conducted by the State Lottery Department of Kerala are released at 3 pm daily, the complete result PDF is available for download from 4 pm on the official website.
The winners must submit the lottery tickets to the State Lottery Department within thirty days of the result declaration date to claim the prize money. The first prize of the Kerala Lottery today is Rs 80 lakh.
Take a look at the steps that one needs to follow to check the Karunya Plus KN-426 Kerala Lottery Result winning numbers today, on Thursday, 23 June 2022:
Click on the website, keralalotteries.com.
Go to the Karunya Plus KN-426 Kerala Lottery Result link on the homepage.
The result PDF will display on the screen.
Download the result from the website and read the numbers carefully to see if you have won.
