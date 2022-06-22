Kerala Lottery Result Today: Akshaya AK 554 Result Declared, Check First Prize

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 554 first prize is Rs 70 lakh.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the Kerala Lottery result for Akshaya AK 554 on Wednesday, 22 June 2022. The participants of the draw are requested to keep a close eye on the website as the department has declared the live result at 3 pm today. The Kerala State Lottery Department releases the Kerala Lottery Result every day at 3 pm for the participants to check the winning numbers on the site.
The Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 554 Result today, on Wednesday, 22 June 2022, has been declared on the website, keralalotteries.com. Participants are requested to visit the official website and download the Kerala Lottery Result today once released formally by the State Lottery Department. Participants can find all the latest details about the lottery on the mentioned website.
The first prize of the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 554 is Rs 70 lakh and the second prize is Rs 5 lakh. The winners of the lottery today, on Wednesday, 22 June 2022, should submit the lottery tickets within 30 days to claim the prize money.
For all other updates and details on the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 554 Result today, participants are requested to keep a close eye on the official website, keralalotteries.com. The website also contains details on the prize money.
Let's take a look at the steps that the participants of the draw have to follow to check the Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 554 on Wednesday, 22 June 2022:
Visit the official website, keralalotteries.com.
Click on the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 554 Result link on the homepage.
The result will appear on the screen and you can check the winning numbers on the PDF.
Download the Akshaya AK 554 Result PDF from the website.
